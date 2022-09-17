NC DHHS Flu
Hotter temperatures return, but rain chances remain low over next week

Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s.
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The calendar may say that fall begins on Thursday, but don’t expect any fall-like temperatures anytime soon.

  • Sunday: Plenty of sunshine, warm.
  • Monday: Mostly sunny warmer.
  • Tuesday: Mostly sunny, hot.

High pressure will keep us warm and dry through the balance of the weekend. Tonight, will stay quiet and dry. There will be a few areas of patchy fog in the mountains otherwise the rest of our area looks mostly clear with lows in the 50s and 60s.

Seven-day forecast
Seven-day forecast(WBTV First Alert Weather)

Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s. Warmer temperatures can be expected for most of next week as an upper-level ridge of high pressure builds to our west. Monday looks mostly sunny and dry with highs in the upper 80s.

Tuesday through Thursday will be the hottest days of the week. There will be minimal chances for rain so expect a mix of sunshine and clouds Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday with highs in the lower 90s.

Thursday night into Friday, a cold front will swing through our area and finally bring some fall-like temperatures into the Carolinas, cooling afternoon highs into the upper 70s and lower 80s for Friday into next weekend.

Tropical Update: Tropical Storm Fiona is expected to strengthen to a category 1 hurricane over the next 24 hours. It will impact Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, and Leeward Islands with highs winds and heavy rain.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great weekend!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

