Hotter temperatures return, but rain chances remain low over next week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The calendar may say that fall begins on Thursday, but don’t expect any fall-like temperatures anytime soon.

Sunday: Plenty of sunshine, warm.

Monday: Mostly sunny warmer.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, hot.

High pressure will keep us warm and dry through the balance of the weekend. Tonight, will stay quiet and dry. There will be a few areas of patchy fog in the mountains otherwise the rest of our area looks mostly clear with lows in the 50s and 60s.

Seven-day forecast (WBTV First Alert Weather)

Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s. Warmer temperatures can be expected for most of next week as an upper-level ridge of high pressure builds to our west. Monday looks mostly sunny and dry with highs in the upper 80s.

Tuesday through Thursday will be the hottest days of the week. There will be minimal chances for rain so expect a mix of sunshine and clouds Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday with highs in the lower 90s.

Thursday night into Friday, a cold front will swing through our area and finally bring some fall-like temperatures into the Carolinas, cooling afternoon highs into the upper 70s and lower 80s for Friday into next weekend.

Tropical Update: Tropical Storm Fiona is expected to strengthen to a category 1 hurricane over the next 24 hours. It will impact Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, and Leeward Islands with highs winds and heavy rain.

Have a great weekend!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

