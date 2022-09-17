Burke County man shot and killed during home invasion

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was shot and killed early Friday morning in Burke County, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said Howard Gene Cook was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said the shooting happened at 2902 Flat Gap Road around 3 a.m.

According to the investigation, Cook entered the house and got a firearm from inside the house. Cook pointed the firearm at the homeowner, and the homeowner fired back and hit Cook.

Burke County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division (CID) responded to the scene and will complete the investigation and determine if any charges will be pressed.

Related: Man sentenced to up to 27 years in prison after shooting man in front of toddler in Charlotte

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.