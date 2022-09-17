ATF: Ammunition stolen from shipping containers in NC

NC DHHS Flu
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - Federal officials say large amounts of ammunition were stolen recently from freight line shipping containers in North Carolina.

News outlets report that the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives alerted firearms dealers that a sizable amount of Winchester 9mm ammunition was taken from containers in Wilmington, Raleigh and Durham.

The ATF warns that those responsible for the thefts might try to sell the ammunition to federal firearms licensees in the area. Officials also ask anyone who encounters suspicious activity that might be related to the theft to contact the nearest ATF field office.

Officials didn’t have descriptions of the suspects, but said surveillance footage from one site showed a gray four-door sedan and a silver SUV that are believed to be connected to the thefts.

