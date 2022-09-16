What happened to the popular Chick-fil-A in Matthews?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - If you’ve driven down Independence Boulevard this week, you [may have] noticed the popular Chick-fil-A looks like it’s been leveled by a fierce storm.

The Chick-fil-A in Matthews, NC was recently torn down and a new building will soon go up in its place. (Katie Peralta Soloff/Axios)

Piles of rubble, old plastic chairs, scraps of metal, and chunks of concrete litter the corner site near the ABC store.

What’s happening: The fast-food joint was recently torn down and a new building will soon go up in its place.

Why it matters: It’s hard to find a Chick-fil-A in Charlotte without a constant line snaking around its building. In recent years, Chick-fil-A has been renovating certain restaurants and turning them into drive-thru-only as a way to alleviate traffic — that was the case with the Woodlawn location, for instance. But that’s not exactly what’s happening in Matthews.

Instead, the new building will be a free-standing restaurant with a dining room

“The rebuild will allow for overall improvements to the restaurant and will better and more efficiently serve the Matthews community,” a company spokesperson said in an email.

The spokesperson shared a statement from the company that read in part: “We look forward to remaining part of the Matthews community and continuing to serve our customers with great food and remarkable service.”

» Related content: Chick-fil-A employee works six days a week at age 99

Timing: Construction is expected to wrap up in spring 2023, assuming there are no delays.

It is unclear how the new building will differ from the old one; the spokesperson did not respond to additional questions.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.