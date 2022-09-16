Warming trend ahead, and tracking Tropical Storm Fiona

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Cool mornings and warm afternoons will continue this weekend, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Tropical Storm Fiona will impact Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands early in the weekend, before curving toward the Bahamas into early next week.

Piedmont: Lows around 60 degrees, with highs in the mid-80s.

Mountains: Lows in the lower 50s, with highs in the mid-70s.

Back around 90 degrees for early next week.

Tonight will be mostly clear and pleasant with overnight low temperatures cooling to around 60 degrees for the piedmont, and lower 50s in the mountains.

This weekend will be perfect outdoor weather, with dry conditions, under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Saturday and Sunday afternoon high temperatures will be in the mid-80s for the piedmont, and mid-70s for the mountains.

The App State vs. Troy football game at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone is looking nice for the 3:30pm Saturday kickoff, with temperatures around 70 degrees for tailgating, around 75 degrees at kickoff, and lower 70s for the end of the game. Festival in the Park looks to be a nice, with high temperatures around 85 degrees at Freedom Park in Charlotte.

Warmer temperatures develop for next week, with high temperatures around 90 degrees for Monday and Tuesday, and lower 90s for Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures look to get back into the 80s by next weekend.

Tropical Storm Fiona Update: We are closely monitoring the progress of Fiona, as winds are expected to strengthen in the coming days to around 70 mph, and possibly strengthen into a category 1 hurricane by early next week. Fiona is expected to approach and pass near Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands early in the weekend, and over the Dominican Republic by Sunday. Most weather data curves Fiona back into the Atlantic Ocean, yet it could approach and be offshore of the Carolina coast by late next week. We will need to keep a close watch on the exact track that Fiona takes through the weekend and into next week.

