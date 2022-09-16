Sunshine, tolerable humidity, seasonal temperatures ahead for the weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today brings more sunshine, tolerable humidity and seasonal afternoon readings in the low to middle 80s.

Plentiful sunshine right through the weekend

Late-summer warm-up in the forecast

Tropical Storm Fiona threatens Virgin Islands

Clear skies and comfortable conditions are forecast again tonight. Evening temperatures will be in the 70s before backing down to near 60 degrees overnight.

As high pressure holds strong over the Southeast, more sunshine and pleasant conditions will hold for the weekend with high temperatures rising a bit in the middle 80s both Saturday and Sunday. Dry conditions will persist area-wide, which is great news for the App State game in Boone Saturday afternoon – highs in the low to mid 70s there - and for anyone with outdoor plans this weekend.

As the ridge of high pressure builds in overhead next week, high temperatures will eventually rise to near 90 degrees Monday through Thursday with a continued low rain chance. That’s not great news for those wanting to aerate and reseed their lawns, but is good news for those wanting to hang on to summer for just a bit longer.

Rain chances will remain extremely low around #CLT & the entire @wbtv_news over the next week or so. This is NOT good news for those wanting to rework their lawns & gardens. This is especially true coupling the dry pattern with big, building heat. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/KgpzD0WWjM — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) September 16, 2022

Tropical Update: Tropical Storm Fiona now has winds of 50 mph, moving to the west at 15 mph, centered about 300 miles east of the Leeward Islands. Tropical Storm Watches have been issued for portions of the Leeward Islands and Puerto Rico, where winds of 50 to 60 mph are possible tonight and Saturday. Heavy rain and gusty winds are expected to impact Puerto Rico Saturday before moving on the Dominican Republic late in thew weekend. Damaging wind, flash flooding and mudslides will all be issues.

Here's the latest forecast for Tropical Storm #Fiona. Likely to drift south of Puerto Rico this weekend but forecast to make a landfall in the Dominican Republic early Monday AM. It will have to be monitored for any potential US east coast threat late next week. #ncwx @wbtv_news pic.twitter.com/6CsJNfTM5J — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) September 16, 2022

There is still a lot of uncertainty with regard to the exact track that Fiona will take next week, however, there is the potential for impacts for the Bahamas and the U.S. East Coast. Either way, the WBTV Weather Team will be closely monitoring the latest weather data for changes to the track.

Hope you have a great Friday and weekend!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.