Shelby High School student killed in shooting, police say

No arrests have been made at this time and police don’t have a motive for the killing.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SHELBY, N.C. (WBTV) – Authorities confirmed they are investigating the killing of a Shelby teen.

According to Shelby Police Chief Jeff Ledford, the deadly shooting happened Tuesday night on Logan Street in Shelby.

Ledford said the 17-year-old victim was enrolled at Shelby High School. He added it is early in the investigation and police are talking to neighbors and witnesses.

According to the chief, no arrests have been made at this time and police don’t have a motive for the killing.

The victim’s name has not been released at this time.

