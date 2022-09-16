Reporter Notebook: Day 4 includes shutting down the line, a guy who can click his tongue, and David Beckham

LONDON, UK (WBTV) - Friday was the fourth day of my assignment covering all things related to the death of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth, and it did not disappoint.

You know how you’ve been hearing about the long lines of people wanting to see the Queen’s coffin as she lies in state at Westminster Hall? Today it went over the top. Officials had to “pause” the queue, meaning they stopped letting anyone new join. That lasted for several hours and the said it was because the queue had reached something longer than five miles and was overwhelmed.

I saw people getting in line anyway, even though at one point the wait was said to be 24 hours. For the most part the people in the line don’t seem to mind the wait.

“It will be worth it,” Nancy Dove told me. “I think, the emotion, just to pay homage to a brilliant leader. Selfless. All giving. You can’t say too much about her and she really truly is Elizabeth the Great.”

On and on it went for blocks and blocks, crossing the Thames, and it even included soccer, or football royalty David Beckham who was said to have waited 12 hours, and then teared up as he walked past the coffin.

Asked what he was eating and sharing with others in the queue, Beckham said Pringles, sherbet lemons, sandwiches, coffees and donuts.

But for some Britons, standing in queue wasn’t how they chose to honor the Queen. Take Sally and Sue.

“We’re sisters,” they proudly said.

They don’t live in London but were here today enjoying a cup at a small café near Westminster Abbey. Sue said that for a lot of Britons, just the act of coming to London is a homecoming.

“I think because something like this brings the country together, makes me realize what a brilliant country it is and how we all come together at times like this and all support each other.”

Sue isn’t standing in line today but did queue many years ago for another British hero.

“I did for Winston Churchill,” she said.

And while it was a different time and a different figure, the sentiment was the same.

“And there it is. There’s the coffin. And in that case it was Winston Churchill, and you know a very important, momentous, significant person is lying there and I think it will be the same for those seeing the Queen lie in state.”

Sue also said that she was deeply affected by the Queen’s death. She noted that Queen Elizabeth was 96, but said the announcement of her death was a shock, saying it is similar to when you know a loved one is at the point of death, but don’t want to accept it.

“We were in Cornwall at the time and I remember it coming on the wireless and and you’re thinking no, that can’t be so,” she said. “You know they’re ill, you know their time is nigh, you don’t really believe it will happen, and I think it was the same with the Queen.”

While walking along Whitehall this afternoon, one of the countless security guards/private security officers who stand on the streets of central London stopped me to tell me that he wanted to be on TV. This is how that exchange went:

“You told us that you wanted to be on TV. Do you have any special talents or skills or anything while were rolling our cameras that you want to show off for us Cameron?”

“I can click really loud with my tonque…

“Let’s hear a little clicking Cameron.”

“Click…oh wait, I got one…click…haha, I can’t do it properly, oh, I go…CLICK.”

“That is very loud, very impressive.” And it was.

On Friday night there was brief excitement when we saw the Union Flag come down from its staff over Westminster Abbey, and the Royal Standard of King Charles III was raised in its place. You may know that the Royal Standard is raised when the Sovereign is in the building. Turns out the King wasn’t in Westminster Abbey, but was in Westminster Hall for a vigil at his mother’s coffin.

It was another fun day, albeit one that involved a lot of work. The Queen will continue to lie in state on Saturday and Sunday, leading up to the big funeral on Monday. Have a great weekend!

