Pleasant, seasonal weather expected throughout the weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’ll kickstart the weekend off with great weather that will last through the weekend!

Today: Warm and sunny

Weekend: Dry, warming up

Next week: Hot, temps near 90 degrees and a dry outlook

The stretch of nice weather continues with plenty of sun and warm weather today with high temperatures in the mid-80s. Overnight lows will fall to near 60 degrees in the Charlotte area and in the low 50s for the mountains.

Saturday and Sunday will have a similar setup with mostly sunny skies and slightly warmer high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Overnight, temperatures will fall near 60 degrees. A fantastic weekend to be spent outdoors!

Picture-perfect forecast for the weekend, but watch out for next week as the heat cranks up with temps pushing 90° for the start of the week. pic.twitter.com/SM0wYqDG2i — Bekah Birdsall (@WeatherBBird) September 16, 2022

A big warm-up is in store for next week as a ridge of high pressure shifts to the east with high temperatures back near 90 degrees and little to no rain chances through the first half of the week.

Checking on the Tropics: Tropical Storm Fiona is headed westward towards the Leeward Islands. Fiona will likely bring heavy rain and tropical storm force winds to the Leeward islands later today, then Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic over the weekend. Fiona will start to steer to the right next week where most models have it pushing away from the U.S.

Get outside & enjoy!

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

