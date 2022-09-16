NC DHHS Flu
Over 1,700 without power after crash in north Charlotte

The crash happened at W.T. Harris Boulevard near Reames Road and brought down power lines across the road.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 5:22 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Many customers are without power following a traffic crash in north Charlotte near Northlake Mall.

The crash happened at W.T. Harris Boulevard near Reames Road and brought down power lines across the road.

Duke Energy’s website is reporting approximately 1,759 customers are without power in that area. The estimated restoration time is 7:15 a.m.

Get real-time traffic updates here.

