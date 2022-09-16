Over 1,700 without power after crash in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Many customers are without power following a traffic crash in north Charlotte near Northlake Mall.

The crash happened at W.T. Harris Boulevard near Reames Road and brought down power lines across the road.

Duke Energy’s website is reporting approximately 1,759 customers are without power in that area. The estimated restoration time is 7:15 a.m.

