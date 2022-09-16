NC DHHS Flu
N.C. couple charged with abusing 10-year-old over span of five years, authorities say

The two were both arrested on Thursday and placed in separate detention centers.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 6:17 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Authorities in Rowan and Stanly counties have charged a couple with several counts of child sexual abuse following a joint investigation.

Investigators with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office say 33-year-old Sarah Charles and her husband, 38-year-old Christopher Charles, abused a 10-year-old child. That abuse started five years ago while the couple was living near Kannapolis, a news release stated.

According to law enforcement, the abuse continued until it was reported to the Department of Social Services. By that time, the couple had reportedly moved to Midland, which is in Cabarrus County.

The two were both arrested on Thursday and placed in separate detention centers.

According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, Sarah Charles is being held under a $1.5 million secured bond in the Cabarrus County Jail, while Christopher Charles is being held under a $1.025 million secured bond in the Stanly County Jail.

Sarah Charles will face charges in Rowan County of five counts of indecent liberties with a child, felony child abuse, first-degree forcible sex offense, second-degree forcible sex offense, first-degree statutory sex offense and one count of disseminating obscenity to a minor, authorities said.

Christopher Charles will face similar charges.

The couple is also facing numerous charges in Stanly County, a news release stated. Both are scheduled to appear in court Monday.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

