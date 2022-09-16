NC DHHS Flu
Meeting Queen Elizabeth not once, but twice!

Lindsay B. Reynolds was the Chief to Staff to fmr. First Lady Melania Trump. She met the queen on two recent occasions.
Queen Elizabeth II & Gerald Ford
By Nicole Neuman
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - As the world prepares to say its final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II, Gray Television’s Washington News Bureau sat down with Lindsay B. Reynolds who met the queen twice. Reynolds, the Chief of Staff to Melania Trump, visited and received tours of Windsor Castle and Buckingham Palace. She also served as the White House point of contact for the planning of the 2019 State Visit. In her interview, Reynolds shares what it was like to meet the Royal Family.

