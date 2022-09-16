NC DHHS Flu
Man sentenced to up to 27 years in prison after shooting man in front of toddler in Charlotte

Documents say the victim was walking his daughter home from the park.
Jamario Clinton
Jamario Clinton(Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man found guilty of shooting another man 12 times in front of his 3-year-old daughter in northwest Charlotte in March 2021 has been sentenced to prison.

Jamario Clinton, 26, was found guilty of attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Clinton and the other man had gotten into an argument during the day. While the man was walking his daughter home from the park, documents say Clinton pulled up next to him in a car on Hovis Road and shot him.

Court documents say Clinton shot him from inside the car, got out, and shot him again before driving away.

People in the area came to the man’s aid and helped take care of the little girl.

Clinton came back, got out of the car, and shot the man at point-blank range, according to a press release.

The man went through “extensive” surgeries for 12 gunshot wounds but did survive.

With that, he was sentenced to 22-27 years in prison.

