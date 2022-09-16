NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Loaded gun found at Union County middle school, message to parents says

A student tip led to the recovery of a loaded gun at Monroe Middle School.
A loaded firearm was found at Monroe Middle School on Thursday.
A loaded firearm was found at Monroe Middle School on Thursday.(Union County Public Schools)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - A loaded gun was found on the campus of Monroe Middle School on Thursday, schools officials said in a message to parents.

According to the school’s message, the firearm was found after a student offered a tip. Once the school received the tip, administrators and the school resource officer worked to locate the weapon.

School officials said that while a student brought the gun to school, nobody was hurt or threatened with the weapon.

The full message to parents can be read below:

“Good afternoon parents, this is Dr. Bellamy calling to inform you about a serious incident that occurred on our campus.

A student tip led to the discovery of a loaded firearm at Monroe Middle today. A student brought the weapon to school and fortunately, no one was injured or threatened. As soon as administrators and our School Resource Officer were made aware of this situation, they immediately located and secured the weapon to keep our school safe.

Parents, this is a serious matter and we need your help to keep safe a learning environment for students and staff. There is no place for firearms in our school and these weapons are not allowed on our campus.

I am asking you to talk to your students about the consequences associated with bringing weapons to school and the rules in UCPS Code of Conduct. The student involved will face multiple charges from the Monroe Police Department.

I want to thank our students for speaking up to keep our school safe. We all must say something if we see something. If your child needs to speak to someone about this incident, counselors and administrators are available for support.

Thank you for your cooperation and partnership Monroe Middle School. Have a good evening.”

Related: Rock Hill Schools holds community conversation after three guns found in schools

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

App State "Baby" statue
App State sculpture destroyed during celebration of football team win
Derek Helms
19-year-old charged with involuntary manslaughter after 18-year-old girl dies falling off golf cart
York County OIS
Suspect shot, killed by York County deputy following stolen car chase
Panthers owner David Tepper sits with South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster the day the deal...
Bad Bonds: The failed Panthers-Rock Hill project had major questions from the start
Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are hoping to identify two people...
Crime Stoppers: Police looking to identify people involved in shooting near north Charlotte 7-Eleven

Latest News

Officer Brandon Thomas
Meck County detention officer dies in off-duty motorcycle crash
CMS mother says her son was assaulted by another student and his mother on a school bus
CMS mother says her son was assaulted by another student and his mother on a school bus
Reporter Notebook: Day Three with a wounded British Army vet and strolling along London Bridge
Nick Carusillo died in September of 2017 after he was suddenly discharged from a dual diagnosis...
Family fights for change at mental health facilities following son’s death