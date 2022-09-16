Loaded gun found at Union County middle school, message to parents says

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - A loaded gun was found on the campus of Monroe Middle School on Thursday, schools officials said in a message to parents.

According to the school’s message, the firearm was found after a student offered a tip. Once the school received the tip, administrators and the school resource officer worked to locate the weapon.

School officials said that while a student brought the gun to school, nobody was hurt or threatened with the weapon.

The full message to parents can be read below:

“Good afternoon parents, this is Dr. Bellamy calling to inform you about a serious incident that occurred on our campus.

A student tip led to the discovery of a loaded firearm at Monroe Middle today. A student brought the weapon to school and fortunately, no one was injured or threatened. As soon as administrators and our School Resource Officer were made aware of this situation, they immediately located and secured the weapon to keep our school safe.

Parents, this is a serious matter and we need your help to keep safe a learning environment for students and staff. There is no place for firearms in our school and these weapons are not allowed on our campus.

I am asking you to talk to your students about the consequences associated with bringing weapons to school and the rules in UCPS Code of Conduct. The student involved will face multiple charges from the Monroe Police Department.

I want to thank our students for speaking up to keep our school safe. We all must say something if we see something. If your child needs to speak to someone about this incident, counselors and administrators are available for support.

Thank you for your cooperation and partnership Monroe Middle School. Have a good evening.”

