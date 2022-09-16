NC DHHS Flu
Husband who planned murder-for-hire plot against wife released on $100,000 bail, officials say

According to an arrest citation, Jeffrey Young, 51, sought out a confidential informant to kill his wife with the goal of not becoming a suspect. (Source: WBKO)
By Kelly Dean and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO/Gray News) – A Kentucky man was arrested after officials say he was planning to hire someone to kill his wife.

According to an arrest citation from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Jeffery Young, 51, sought out a confidential informant to kill his wife with the goal of not becoming a suspect.

The informant provided detectives with information and two audio recordings with Young from Sept. 6 and 12. During the first recording, detectives said Young explained several ways he thought the murder-for-hire plot could play out.

The first recording indicated that Young would take his wife to a “trashy” bar where he would get her drunk. Someone would then begin an altercation with her, in which they, “could then shoot her and take off,” the citation said.

They also spoke about staging a robbery at his wife’s place of business, the citation states.

In the second recording, Young told the informant that he visited his wife’s place of business the week before to assure there were no cameras.

The informant told detectives Young had been giving him money to fix their getaway car. He reportedly paid the informant $400 to get new tires and promised he would get more money to fix the windshield.

Detectives arrested Young on Tuesday and charged him with solicitation to murder.

Young was booked into the Warren County Regional Jail but released on a $100,000 bond the following day.

Copyright 2022 WBKO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

