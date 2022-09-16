Gastonia school recieves country-wide recognition

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A Gastonia school has earned the title of National Blue Ribbon School for 2022.

W.A. Bess Elementary School is one of 297 schools named to the list based on academic performance or progress in closing the gap between student subgroups.

In this case, they were titled an Exemplary High Performing School by the organization.

Only four other North Carolina schools made the list – one in Cary, one in Fayetteville, and two in Lumberton.

Up to 420 schools can be nominated for the title each year.

