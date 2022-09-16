NC DHHS Flu
The ‘GameDay’ effect: What the national attention means to App State, its students

By Brad Dickerson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BOONE, N.C. (QC Life) - Students at Appalachian State University were busy heading to class on Friday.

On Saturday, the stadium just down Rivers Street will be packed when the App State Mountaineers take on the Trojans of Troy University.

But before the game comes “GameDay.”

Crews were busy at Sanford Mall building the set for ESPN’s “College GameDay.” Constructed started Thursday and by this 9 a.m. Saturday, Sanford Mall is going to be packed with students and fans.

While the show may be focused on football, all of the national attention is really going to have a big effect on the entire university.

WBTV’s John Carter talked to Patrick Ransdell, the deputy athletics director for external relations about what Saturday means for the school and the students. Watch the video above for that conversation.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

