Former teammate and a coach remember MCSO detention officer killed in motorcycle crash

CHERRYVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - On Thursday evening, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) said one of its detention officers died in a motorcycle crash.

Brandon Thomas, 35, died in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash in Shelby while off-duty on Thursday.

We’re told Thomas grew up in the area and was a competitive athlete, a father, and someone who wanted to see others succeed.

“When I first found out, the first person I called was Coach Harrill – our basketball family is like a brotherhood,” Antonio Griggs, a teacher and basketball coach at Cherryville High School, said.

Before Thomas graduated from UNC Pembroke and became a Mecklenburg County detention officer, he was on the varsity basketball team at Cherryville High School.

“Other teams didn’t like me, and Brandon, he was my bodyguard basically,” Griggs, who is also one of Thomas’ former teammates, said. “He made sure, you know you’re not going to mess with him, he was really what they call a gentle giant.”

Thomas played basketball at Cherryville High School before moving on to college. (UNCP Athletics)

“He was phenomenal at everything he does and one of the best teammates you could ever ask for,” head men’s basketball coach and athletic director at Cherryville High School, Scott Harrill, said.

Harrill, who was Thomas’ coach, along with Griggs, was crushed by the news.

“Physically I’m here, mentally I’m not, I’m just trying to get through this day,” Griggs said.

“You don’t want to believe it could be true just because of how bigger than life Brandon really was,” Harrill said. “His smile was so contagious to so many people.”

In a tweet, MCSO shared in the sense of loss and grief as friends cling to images and memories to help them get through.

“What people need to remember from Brandon is that big smile and how he loved everybody and how he helped everybody that was around him,” Harrill said.

WBTV is told Thomas was well-liked, was someone who made people laugh, and a was hard worker. He also leaves behind his girlfriend and two children.

In a statement to WBTV, UNCP Athletics said the following:

“All of #BraveNation is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of one of our own. Brandon had a personality that could light up a room, and his work ethic set the standard that the UNCP basketball program still prides itself on today. You would be extremely hard-pressed to find a better all-around person, and Brandon will be sorely missed by everyone that had the opportunity to know him. Our deepest condolences go out to the Thomas family, as well as his friends, teammates, coaches and coworkers at the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.”

