NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Firefighters battling multi-alarm commercial fire in Stanly County

Midland Fire and Rescue reported that the spread of the fire had been stopped just before 5 p.m.
Firefighters are working to stop a fire that broke out in stanly county.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STANFIELD, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters are currently battling a large commercial structure fire in Stanly County, multiple fire departments confirmed in social media posts.

According to a Facebook post from Midland Fire and Rescue, the department is assisting the West Stanly Fire Department with the fire on Sunset Lake Road.

Midland Fire posted an update just before 5 p.m. that said the spread of the fire had been stopped, and that units were ‘hitting remaining pockets of fire.’

The Mount Pleasant Fire Department also posted that they are at the scene.

More information will be added as it becomes available.

Related: Firefighters investigating east Charlotte house fire that was intentionally set

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Charles, left, and Sarah Charles, right, were both arrested Thursday as part of a...
N.C. couple charged with abusing 10-year-old over span of five years, authorities say
Police in California say a middle school employee suffered an overdose after a student brought...
Police: School supervisor overdoses on fentanyl after student brings pills to campus
App State "Baby" statue
App State sculpture destroyed during celebration of football team win
Officer Brandon Thomas
Meck County detention officer dies in off-duty motorcycle crash
Shelby police are investigating the death of a 17-year-old.
Shelby High School student killed in shooting, police say

Latest News

Brandon Thomas, a former UNC Pembroke athlete and Meck. County detention officer, was killed in...
Former teammate and a coach remember MCSO detention officer killed in motorcycle crash
Breaking: Massive fire in Stanly county
Me, trying to look thoughtful. I was actually looking to see if they had the food yet.
Reporter Notebook: Day 4 includes shutting down the line, a guy who can click his tongue, and David Beckham
Scarowinds returns tonight until midnight