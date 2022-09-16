Firefighters battling multi-alarm commercial fire in Stanly County

STANFIELD, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters are currently battling a large commercial structure fire in Stanly County, multiple fire departments confirmed in social media posts.

According to a Facebook post from Midland Fire and Rescue, the department is assisting the West Stanly Fire Department with the fire on Sunset Lake Road.

Midland Fire posted an update just before 5 p.m. that said the spread of the fire had been stopped, and that units were ‘hitting remaining pockets of fire.’

The Mount Pleasant Fire Department also posted that they are at the scene.

More information will be added as it becomes available.

