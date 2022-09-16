NC DHHS Flu
CMPD: Arrest made in fatal southwest Charlotte double shooting

He was charged with first-degree murder.
Cam'Ron Anthony Sadler
Cam'Ron Anthony Sadler(Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An arrest has been made in a fatal double-shooting last month in southwest Charlotte.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to a shooting at Rose Ridge Place the night of Aug. 30. They found 18-year-old Joe Bay Galicia dead at the scene from an apparent shooting.

A second man was taken to an area hospital with gunshot wounds, but he died Sept. 1.

[PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man killed, another injured in southwest Charlotte shooting]

Two weeks later, officers arrested Cam’Ron Sadler.

He was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon.

