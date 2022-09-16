NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Chick-fil-A employee recognized for heroic actions to thwart carjacking attempt

Authorities say the suspect approached a woman as she was getting her baby out of her car and demanded her keys. (OKALOOSA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE via CNN)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (Gray News) – A Chick-fil-A employee in Florida is being recognized for his heroic efforts to help a mom with a baby avoid a potential carjacking.

Mykel Gordon ran to a woman who was screaming for help when authorities say William Branch, 43, approached her wielding a stick and demanding her keys.

When she didn’t comply, Branch grabbed the keys from the waistband of her pants, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Gordon was punched in the face as he fought Branch to the ground, authorities said.

The Chick-fil-A employee was not seriously injured in the incident, part of which was captured on video by a witness.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office honored Gordon with a Community Service award, a special coin and a personal thank you for his quick response to seeing someone in danger.

“We’re grateful for the courage of people like Mykel,” the sheriff’s office said in a post on Facebook.

Branch was charged with carjacking with a weapon and battery. According to Gordon, he had been involved in another incident shortly before the carjacking attempt.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Charles, left, and Sarah Charles, right, were both arrested Thursday as part of a...
N.C. couple charged with abusing 10-year-old over span of five years, authorities say
Police in California say a middle school employee suffered an overdose after a student brought...
Police: School supervisor overdoses on fentanyl after student brings pills to campus
App State "Baby" statue
App State sculpture destroyed during celebration of football team win
Officer Brandon Thomas
Meck County detention officer dies in off-duty motorcycle crash
Shelby police are investigating the death of a 17-year-old.
Shelby High School student killed in shooting, police say

Latest News

Authorities say Joseph Farkas has been arrested for animal cruelty in Florida.
Sheriff calls man ‘evil’ in animal cruelty case for intentionally starving dogs
People stand in a queue to pay their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II during the...
King stands vigil; wait to see queen’s coffin hits 24 hours
FILE - President Joe Biden and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa are set to meet Friday...
Biden calls South Africa a vital voice despite Russia stance
FILE - Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Ind., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 19, 2018....
Crash that killed Rep. Walorski blamed on failed passing try