NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Asheville man sentenced to more than eight years for burglary of gun store

A 35-year-old man plead guilty to stealing 33 firearms earlier this year.
An Asheville man was sentenced to more than eight years in prison for his role in a burglary of...
An Asheville man was sentenced to more than eight years in prison for his role in a burglary of a gun store.(KY3)
By Cheri Pruitt
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 9:55 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was sentenced to 102 months in prison for his role in a burglary of a gun store in Asheville earlier this year.

According to court documents, Lyron Deshawn Greenlee, 35, conspired with his co-defendants, Jesse Lynn Williams and Alexa Rae Bassillo, in January to plan a burglary of Carolina Guns and Gear West.

Court records show that Williams broke into the gun store and stole 33 firearms, while Greenlee and Bassillo served as lookouts or drivers during the burglary.

Immediately after the burglary, Greenlee, Williams, and Bassillo traveled to Greenlee’s house, where they divided the stolen firearms. Law enforcement determined that Greenlee took eight firearms, two of which were sold to a man who is not permitted to own a firearm.

In April, Greenlee pleaded guilty to theft of firearms and aiding and abetting. He is currently in federal custody and will be transferred to the Federal Bureau of Prisons upon designation of a federal facility.

Law enforcement has recovered eight of the 33 stolen firearms.

Related: Man sentenced to 20 years for overdose death of teen who died days before graduation

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

App State "Baby" statue
App State sculpture destroyed during celebration of football team win
Derek Helms
19-year-old charged with involuntary manslaughter after 18-year-old girl dies falling off golf cart
York County OIS
Suspect shot, killed by York County deputy following stolen car chase
Panthers owner David Tepper sits with South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster the day the deal...
Bad Bonds: The failed Panthers-Rock Hill project had major questions from the start
Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are hoping to identify two people...
Crime Stoppers: Police looking to identify people involved in shooting near north Charlotte 7-Eleven

Latest News

A loaded firearm was found at Monroe Middle School on Thursday.
Loaded gun found at Union County middle school, message to parents says
Officer Brandon Thomas
Meck County detention officer dies in off-duty motorcycle crash
CMS mother says her son was assaulted by another student and his mother on a school bus
CMS mother says her son was assaulted by another student and his mother on a school bus
Reporter Notebook: Day Three with a wounded British Army vet and strolling along London Bridge