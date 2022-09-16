Asheville man sentenced to more than eight years for burglary of gun store

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was sentenced to 102 months in prison for his role in a burglary of a gun store in Asheville earlier this year.

According to court documents, Lyron Deshawn Greenlee, 35, conspired with his co-defendants, Jesse Lynn Williams and Alexa Rae Bassillo, in January to plan a burglary of Carolina Guns and Gear West.

Court records show that Williams broke into the gun store and stole 33 firearms, while Greenlee and Bassillo served as lookouts or drivers during the burglary.

Immediately after the burglary, Greenlee, Williams, and Bassillo traveled to Greenlee’s house, where they divided the stolen firearms. Law enforcement determined that Greenlee took eight firearms, two of which were sold to a man who is not permitted to own a firearm.

In April, Greenlee pleaded guilty to theft of firearms and aiding and abetting. He is currently in federal custody and will be transferred to the Federal Bureau of Prisons upon designation of a federal facility.

Law enforcement has recovered eight of the 33 stolen firearms.

