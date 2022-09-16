NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Arrest made in February homicide

Police say he was at Piedmont Correctional Institution for unrelated charges.
Warren Capel
Warren Capel(Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After seven months of investigation, an arrest has been made in the murder of 36-year-old Jamil Rout.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were called to a wreck the night of Feb. 13 on the Interstate 485 North interloop at Mount Holly Road.

They found a car had veered off the roadway and was on fire.

Officers determined an altercation involving Rout happened earlier on Marita Drive.

[PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Homicide investigation underway after driver crashes, dies on I-485]

CMPD has not yet released the details of what happened but did announce the arrest of Warren Capel on Sept. 14.

Capel was in Piedmont Correctional Institution for unrelated charges, according to police.

He has been charged with murder in the case of Jamil Rout.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Charles, left, and Sarah Charles, right, were both arrested Thursday as part of a...
N.C. couple charged with abusing 10-year-old over span of five years, authorities say
Police in California say a middle school employee suffered an overdose after a student brought...
Police: School supervisor overdoses on fentanyl after student brings pills to campus
App State "Baby" statue
App State sculpture destroyed during celebration of football team win
Officer Brandon Thomas
Meck County detention officer dies in off-duty motorcycle crash
According to a fire official, the hole was roughly 15 feet wide and 8 feet deep.
Woman falls into massive sinkhole at a car dealership

Latest News

U.S. Department of Education Blue Ribbon Schools Program
Gastonia school recieves country-wide recognition
Shelby police are investigating the death of a 17-year-old.
Shelby High School student killed in shooting, police say
The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a robbery suspect they believe to be...
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect sought in Alexander Co., deputies say
Students cheered as ESPN's "College GameDay" bus arrived at Appalachian State University.
The ‘GameDay’ effect: What the national attention means to App State, its students