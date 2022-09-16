Arrest made in February homicide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After seven months of investigation, an arrest has been made in the murder of 36-year-old Jamil Rout.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were called to a wreck the night of Feb. 13 on the Interstate 485 North interloop at Mount Holly Road.

They found a car had veered off the roadway and was on fire.

Officers determined an altercation involving Rout happened earlier on Marita Drive.

CMPD has not yet released the details of what happened but did announce the arrest of Warren Capel on Sept. 14.

Capel was in Piedmont Correctional Institution for unrelated charges, according to police.

He has been charged with murder in the case of Jamil Rout.

