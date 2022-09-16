‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect sought in Alexander Co., deputies say

TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a robbery suspect they believe to be armed and dangerous.

Deputies say that they tried to stop a car at 9 a.m. for a traffic violation on All Healing Springs Road in Taylorsville. He allegedly fled and went down Mountain Ridge Church Road.

A chase ensued until the man got out of the car and ran.

Deputies say they saw a dark-colored object in his hand that they believe is a gun.

A search is ongoing in the area of Mountain Ridge Church and All Healing Springs roads.

The man has not been identified, but deputies say he has outstanding warrants for breaking and entering and larceny.

