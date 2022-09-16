‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect sought in Alexander Co., deputies say

NC DHHS Flu
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a robbery suspect they believe to be armed and dangerous.

Deputies say that they tried to stop a car at 9 a.m. for a traffic violation on All Healing Springs Road in Taylorsville. He allegedly fled and went down Mountain Ridge Church Road.

A chase ensued until the man got out of the car and ran.

Deputies say they saw a dark-colored object in his hand that they believe is a gun.

A search is ongoing in the area of Mountain Ridge Church and All Healing Springs roads.

[READ ALSO: Authorities: Stolen vehicle rolls over officer’s foot following Alexander County chase, woman charged]

The man has not been identified, but deputies say he has outstanding warrants for breaking and entering and larceny.

