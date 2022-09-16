NC DHHS Flu
3 children die in Louisiana house fire

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GRETNA, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - Three siblings have died after a house caught fire in Louisiana, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The fire broke out around 9: 30 a.m. Friday in Gretna.

A 15-year-old girl was pronounced dead on the scene. Officials said a 7-year-old and a 3-year-old were rushed to the hospital where they both died from their injuries.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. Several agencies responded to the scene.

