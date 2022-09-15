Warm temps over the weekend before some 90′s next week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Gradual warming trend to take us into the start of fall!

Keeping an eye on the tropics...

Cool starts, warm afternoons through this weekend

More summer-like temperatures return next week

Tropical Storm Fiona heading west through the weekend

After a cool morning, temperatures topped out right around average this afternoon in the low to mid 80s across much of the area. Mostly clear skies are anticipated through the overnight period as morning lows drop into the low 50s in the mountains and the upper 50s in the Charlotte area. With high pressure in control through the weekend, highs will reach the mid 80s Friday through Sunday afternoons under lots of sunshine!

7 Day Forecast (WBTV)

The dry conditions will persist through the rest of the 7-day forecast, although a stray shower can’t be ruled out next Tuesday and Thursday. Temperature-wise, we’ll be back into the low 90s as we approach the start of fall! Fortunately, the humidity will be in check in this time.

Tropical Update: Tropical Storm Fiona, although encountering moderate wind shear this evening, is strengthening and will approach Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands by the weekend. Model consensus keeps Fiona on a westward track through at least Sunday, but we lose consensus on forecast path/strength from there. Stay tuned for frequent forecast updates as we track this system into next week!

Get outside & enjoy!

