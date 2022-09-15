Upcoming medication take-back event in celebration of Rowan Creek Week

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - From Rowan County Public Health: In celebration of Rowan County Creek Week and the importance of keeping our local waters free of pollution, Rowan County’s Sheriff’s Department, HOPE Rowan (formerly known as PORT), and Rowan County Public Health are partnering with the Town of Spencer and the Spencer Police Department to host a medication take-back event on Saturday, September 24, 2022, from 3:30 to 5:00 pm (460 South Salisbury Avenue, Spencer). This event will help to kick off the Race to the River 5K and Fun Run that will begin at 5pm.

This event provides the opportunity for residents to safely dispose of unused, unwanted, and expired prescriptions and any over-the-counter medications. Medicines that stay in home cabinets are highly susceptible in getting improperly disposed, misused, or abused. Rates of prescription drug abuse in Rowan County and North Carolina remain alarmingly high and have increased dramatically during COVID-19. In Rowan County, there has been a 29% increase in the number of opioid overdose emergency department visits, compared to this same time last year. In addition to this, research has shown that disposing any type of medication in an incorrect way, such as flushing it down the commode or throwing medication away in the trash, poses a great safety and health hazard to our environment, water, and the animals that call it home.

The following types of medication are accepted for disposal at this event and at any of the medication take-back boxes throughout Rowan County:

Prescription Medications and Patches

Over-the-Counter Medications

Ointments

Vitamins

Medication Samples by Physicians and/or Dentists

Medication for Pets

Please note that these items CANNOT be disposed at this event or in any of the medication take-back boxes found throughout the county:

Hydrogen Peroxide

Thermometers

Inhalers

Aerosol Cans

Needles or Sharps

.

Remember that EVERY day is medication Take-Back Day in Rowan County…please make sure you do your part to stop substance abuse and to protect our local environment!!

For additional information, please contact Kelli Isenhour at 704-216- 8998 or Amy Smith at 704-216-8859.

