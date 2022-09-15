Temperatures to inch up over the next few days

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today will be another beautiful, late-summer day, complete with sunshine, low humidity and seasonal afternoon readings in the lower 80s.

Clear skies and cool conditions are forecast again tonight. Lows will back down into the 40s in the mountains and 50s will be common everywhere else.

As high pressure holds strong over the Southeast, more sunshine and pleasant conditions will hold for Friday with high temperatures rising a bit in the middle 80s.

Temperatures will continue to slowly climb through the weekend, but humidity will remain tolerable. Afternoon temperatures will rise to the mid to upper 80s - a little above normal for this time of year - both Saturday and Sunday. Dry conditions will persist area-wide, which is great news for that App State game in Boone Saturday afternoon and for anyone with outdoor plans this weekend.

As the ridge of high pressure builds in overhead next week, high temperatures will eventually rise to near 90 degrees Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday with a continued low rain chance. That’s not great news for those wanting to aerate and reseed their lawns, but is good news for those wanting to hang on to summer for just a bit longer.

The humidity level will remain tolerable, but at 83°, today will likely be the coolest day of the next week. Late-season Summer heat will kick back in across the @wbtv_news area late in the weekend & early next week. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/m7cYe31H2t — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) September 15, 2022

Tropical Update: Tropical Storm Fiona has formed late Wednesday night in the Atlantic Ocean and now has winds of 50 mph. The storm is moving to the west at 13 mph. Tropical Storm Watches have been issued for portions of the Leeward Islands, where winds of 50 to 60 mph are possible by Friday night. Heavy rain and gusty winds are expected to impact the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico by Saturday, leading to possible flash flooding and mudslide issues.

Here's the latest Tropical Storm #Fiona track from @nhc_atlantic. Likely holds as a tropical storm through at least the weekend while impacting the US Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico & eventually Hispaniola. @wbtv_news will keep you posted! #CLT #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/7AF2LvyokX — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) September 15, 2022

There is still a lot of uncertainty with regard to the exact track that Fiona will take next week, however, there is the potential for impacts for the Bahamas and the U.S. East Coast. Either way, the WBTV Weather Team will be closely monitoring the latest weather data for changes to the track.

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

