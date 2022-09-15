NC DHHS Flu
Stretch of sunshine, comfortable weather continuing for now

Temperatures will be close to 90 degrees by next week.
Weather headlines
By Bekah Birdsall
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a cool start this morning, expect more comfortable and warm weather for the afternoon as our stretch of sunshine continues.

  • Next few days: Cool AM/Warm PM
  • Weekend: Dry, warm
  • Temperatures back near 90 degrees by next week

Another nice day is in the forecast today with plenty of sun and warm weather with high temperatures in the low 80s. Overnight lows will fall to the upper 50s in the Charlotte area and near 50 degrees for the mountains.

Friday will have a similar setup with mostly sunny skies and slightly warmer high temperatures near 85 degrees. Overnight, temperatures will fall near 60 degrees.

Temperatures will warm up slightly towards the weekend in the mid to upper 80s with continued sunshine and dry outlook. A fantastic weekend to be spent outdoors!

Tomorrow's forecast
A big warm-up is in store for next week as a ridge of high-pressure shifts to the east with high temperatures back near 90 degrees and little to no rain chances through the first half of the week.

Checking on the Tropics: Tropical Storm Fiona is about 500 miles east of the Leeward Islands making its trek westward towards the Virgin Islands. Fiona will be running into an area of dry, more stable air that will help prevent any large intensification. Regardless, this will likely bring heavy rain and tropical storm force winds to the Leeward islands Friday, then Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic over the weekend.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Get outside & enjoy!

- Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

Latest News

The humidity level will remain tolerable, but at 83 degrees, Thursday will likely be the...
Temperatures to inch up over the next few days
Highs
Pleasant conditions continue throughout the weekend
