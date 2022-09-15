NC DHHS Flu
State to receive $100 million grant to make improvements to I-85 in Cleveland, Gaston counties

Officials said part of the grant will support the widening of about 10 miles of I-85 in Gaston County.
The N.C. Department of Transportation will receive $100 million in Infrastructure Rebuilding...
The N.C. Department of Transportation will receive $100 million in Infrastructure Rebuilding America (INFRA) grant funding for its I-85 Funding Transportation Utilizing Resilient, Equitable Solutions project.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced on Thursday that the state will receive $100 million in federal grant funding to make improvements along the I-85 corridor between Charlotte and the South Carolina state line in Cleveland and Gaston counties.

The money will go to the N.C. Department of Transportation (NCDOT) for its I-85 Funding Transportation Utilizing Resilient, Equitable Solutions project.

Officials said the grant will support the widening of about 10 miles of I-85 in Gaston County, taking it from six to eight lanes, with intentions of relieving traffic congestion, as well as creating new connections for bicycles and pedestrians along that stretch.

It will also enable the installation of broadband infrastructure and electric vehicle charging stations along the route in both Gaston and Cleveland counties.

“Strengthening infrastructure and making transportation safe, clean and more resilient will build a stronger North Carolina,” Gov. Cooper said. “These funds will deliver critical transportation improvements, better connect our people to high-speed internet and move our state forward on clean transportation.”

The grant funding comes as part of Infrastructure Rebuilding America (INFRA) program, and makes up a portion of the $1.5 billion awarded this round nationwide.

Thursday’s announcement comes a month after the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) announced that North Carolina is scheduled to receive nearly $60 million in federal Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grants to fund six major transportation projects.

Those improvements include reconstructing 28 bridges in the mountains, extending a bicycle and walking path to underserved communities in Winston-Salem, and advancing planning for a passenger rail service through North Carolina.

