‘Something that could have been prevented’: Wife of popular DJ pushing forward after arrest in his murder

The man accused of killing Jimmy Freiberg was arrested on Tuesday.
Family says James Freiburg was a husband, a father to two children, a realtor and a longtime...
Family says James Freiburg was a husband, a father to two children, a realtor and a longtime popular DJ.(Nikki Wolfe)
By Brandon Hamilton
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A day after an arrest in the murder of a popular DJ, his widow says she’s pushing forward to make sure his murder is not in vain.

On Tuesday, Michael Cornwell Jr., 27, was arrested and charged with the murder of James “Jimmy” Freiberg.

“It was nerve racking,” Vanessa Freiberg said.

Vanessa, Jimmy’s wife, says she has a new chapter in the quest for justice

“I definitely cried a little bit, but out of happiness,” she said.

Happiness knowing, she could finally tell their young daughter someone had been caught.

“To have her ask me almost every night had the police found out who killed daddy. Are they still working to find who killed daddy? To hear that every night as a parent is hard,” Vanessa said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say on March 5 two groups were involved in a shootout in the apartment complex parking lot on Hillgrove Lane when a stray bullet hit Jimmy inside his apartment.

The father of two was killed. It’s a night Vanessa Freiberg can’t forget.

“My husband’s lifeless body with blood gushing everywhere staring at me is the last image this guy gave me of my husband,” she said.

As the days go on, she is holding on to the memories.

“He was the guy who you could call or text at any given moment, and he would respond back to you,” she said. “He was the guy who would call you first and say, ‘Hey, haven’t heard from you in a while wanted to check in. You’re doing great. Keep up the good work.’ He was just that genuine person who gravitated toward genuine people and people genuinely gravitated toward him.”

Wednesday night, with an attorney by her side, she says she’s working to make sure his murder is not in vain.

“Let other people know and other apartment complexes know, if you’re supposed to feel safe at home and you’re a gated community and you’re supposed to provide these amenities that your tenants pay for with security cameras, it’s the minimum you could do to make sure that it’s working,” she said. “This is something that ultimately could have been prevented. Had the gates been working there was no way (the suspect) could have been there unless someone on the inside let him in.”

Vanessa says she hopes her story can help others.

“I want people to take away that no matter how hard it is, no matter how...there are days you just want to fall and retreat and hide in a dark room and just yell and scream and cry and give up. There are some dark days where you even think about the latter of the two options, you know life for yourself or not and knowing that it’s okay to not be okay. Seek the help that you need and ultimately don’t let this define who you are and don’t let it define your future.”

“Find that hope,” she said. “Find that deep grounded motivation and power to just keep going.”

