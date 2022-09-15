Shattering the silence at “Into The Light” suicide and mental health awareness walk

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - On Saturday, October 1st, Rowan County United Way will put a spotlight on the darkness surrounding suicide and mental health through their Into The Light Suicide & Mental Health Awareness Walk. As one of the organization’s top funding priority areas, proceeds raised during the event will support local, accessible mental health treatment programs and services.

Last year, 5,869 Rowan County residents received effective family support for mental health and substance use disorders through United Way funded programs. Findings from their 2018 Needs Assessment determined mental health to be among the most pressing needs in the community along with substance use and healthy lifestyle behaviors. “Suicide, mental health and substance use are often co-occurring and can be life threatening,” says Jenny Lee, Executive Director.

In addition to raising awareness, the event will serve as a supportive space for community members who are impacted by these issues. As the sun rises, participants will walk together and have an opportunity to share their story after a short program.

The event will take place from 7:00-8:20 AM at Catawba College’s Shuford Stadium with day of registration available between 5:45-6:45AM for $30. Breakfast will be served upon arrival. Early registration is available for $25 until September 30th at 12pm on www.runsignup.com or by calling 704-633-1802. There is no charge for children age 5 and under, and each participant will receive a free t-shirt and bracelet.

Individuals are also encouraged to make a memorial for a loved one or donation. All memorials will be highlighted during the event and on www.rowanunitedway.org.

In addition to lead sponsors, Innospec and Vaya Health, other sponsors for Into The Light include: Cheerwine; Catawba College; David Post; Novant Health; One Love Periodic Services, Inc.; Rowan County Public Health Department; Elevation Church; Busby & Webb Orthodontics; Patterson Farm Inc.; Blue Bears Touchdown Club; Wideman’s Family Catering and Uwharrie Dash. For more information, please visit www.rowanunitedway.org or call 704-633-1802. Follow Rowan County United Way on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitte

