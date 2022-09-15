NC DHHS Flu
Search for missing 79-year-old Chester County woman enters third day

Judy Pate went missing from Helms-Gordon Residential Care in Fort Lawn on Tuesday.
By Cheri Pruitt
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – Authorities are in their third day of searching for a missing Chester County woman who disappeared from a care facility.

Authorities said 79-year-old Judy Pate went missing from the Helms-Gordon Residential Care Center in Fort Lawn Tuesday afternoon.

Multiple agencies from across Chester County and volunteers are walking down roads, knocking on doors and pushing through dense underbrush in their search for Pate.

Judy Pate went missing from a residential care facility on Tuesday.

A security photo shows what Pate was last seen wearing – khaki pants and a white shirt with blue flowers.

Grant Suskin with the Chester County Sheriff’s Office says crews are searching with dogs, on horseback and with drones until Pate is found.

“The more numbers out here, the better, especially having so many experienced law enforcement agencies out here,” Suskin said.

Kevin William grew up listening to Judy play piano at Antioch Baptist Church in Lancaster. He’s one of the many volunteers helping to find her

“Without a community that’s not willing, you probably don’t have a community at all. To have a strong community you need that bond to come together as one and have that one main focus and that goal to get out and do what needs to be done,” William said.

Anyone with information that could help in the search is asked to call 911.

