Rowan County man gets more than 7 years in federal prison for fentanyl distribution

He was also ordered to serve an additional seven-month sentence for the supervised release violation.
Jorod Young was sentenced to 87 months in prison.
Jorod Young was sentenced to 87 months in prison.(Source: Rowan County Detention Center)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A Spencer man has been sentenced to more than seven years in federal prison following an undercover drug operation by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

According to authorities, 33-year-old Jorod Young was released from federal prison in May 2019 after serving more than three years from a previous Rowan County case.

In October 2019, while on supervised release, detectives with the RCSO special investigation unit said they began making undercover buys of heroin/fentanyl from Young.

In conjunction with the United States Attorney’s Office, Young was arrested by Rowan County authorities.

On Monday, Young was sentenced in the U.S. District Court in Greensboro to an 87-month active sentence for distribution of fentanyl and maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of distribution, a news release stated.

Young was also ordered to serve an additional seven-month sentence for the supervised release violation, followed by five years probation at the conclusion of his prison term.

