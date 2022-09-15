Retired Charlotte fire captain returning home after hunting accident in Kansas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A retired Charlotte Fire Department captain who was hurt in a hunting accident is coming home.

Tripp Fincher is set to return to Charlotte later on Thursday. His accident in Kansas left him with a broken pelvis and rib, and a collapsed lung. It has also required extensive surgery.

Due to his injuries, Fincher can only travel by medical plane, which is expensive.

The Salute to Heroes Charlotte Foundation hosted a fundraiser over the weekend to help bring him back to Charlotte and cover medical expenses.

Related: Community comes to aid of retired Charlotte fire captain’s side after hunting accident

A Thursday morning check of their GoFundMe page shows they’ve raised nearly $57,000 just through that effort.

“To see those in the community that he’s helped come out and now support him, it’s a beautiful thing to see,” Lester Olivia, with the Salute to Heroes Charlotte Foundation, previously said.

Fincher will be airlifted to Atrium Health Pineville Rehabilitation Hospital Thursday afternoon via Atrium Health MedCenter Air, a news release stated.

The Charlotte Fire Department, the Salute to Heroes Charlotte Foundation, family and friends will gather to welcome Fincher home.

Check back for updates on his homecoming.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.