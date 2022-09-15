Pink Cupcake Walk Survivor: Cheryl Davis

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - I’ve been reading lots of powerful emails from people in the Charlotte area with breast cancer lately, but Cheryl Davis’s note just made me stop.

“Hi, Molly.

I am a 3-month breast cancer survivor, who is 63-years old. In March of 2021, my husband of forty years died of COVID.

In October, I found a lump. Diagnosed with breast cancer on November 3rd.

I’ve gone through rounds of treatment, surgery, reconstruction, and four weeks of radiation.

The hardest thing I have ever done is fighting this disease all alone, without my rock. But, he has shown me he’s with me in spirit. When I was using his clippers to shave my head, I found his box he always used to catch his trimmings. I used the same box. Now, our hair is together, his a little darker than mine. On my last day of chemo, while on my way to the cancer center, a red cardinal flew next to my car window. That was my husband letting me know he was with me.

I joined the Pink Cupcake Walk, and am walking with ‘Can Alone,’ one the subgroups under #TeamMolly.

Can’t wait to be there October 1st, and feel the support of others.

Cheryl Davis”

A picture of the trimmings mixed in the box.

The box of trimmings (Cheryl Davis)

Thank you so much, Cheryl, for writing and sharing. You will not be alone at the Pink Cupcake Walk. I can promise you that.

To everyone else: Join us. It’s not too late to register. The walk is 4-laps around the Charlotte Knights baseball field at 10 a.m. Oct. 1. Taste of Charlotte Festival starts right afterward at 11 a.m. All money we raise stays local to benefit Survivors, Thrivers, and Fighters, through charity Go Jen Go!

Please sign up, HERE >> https://tinyurl.com/PCWTeamMolly

Cheryl is one of our “why’s” to the morning. There are hundreds just like her signed up, who we will all be cheering on.

-Molly

