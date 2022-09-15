One person killed after motorcycle, pickup truck collide in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed after a motorcycle and pickup truck collided in Lancaster County on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 3:43 p.m. on Douglas Road near Sims Drive when a Toyota pickup truck attempted to turn left off of Douglas Road and onto a private drive.

As the truck was attempting to turn, it collided with a Honda motorcycle that was traveling the opposite direction.

The operator of the motorcycle sustained fatal injuries during the crash. Officials have not yet released that person’s identity.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

Troopers say the incident remains under investigation.

