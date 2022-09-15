NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

One person killed after motorcycle, pickup truck collide in Lancaster County

The incident happened on Douglas Road on Wednesday afternoon, troopers said.
One person was killed following a motorcycle crash in Lancaster County.
One person was killed following a motorcycle crash in Lancaster County.(ARC Images)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed after a motorcycle and pickup truck collided in Lancaster County on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 3:43 p.m. on Douglas Road near Sims Drive when a Toyota pickup truck attempted to turn left off of Douglas Road and onto a private drive.

As the truck was attempting to turn, it collided with a Honda motorcycle that was traveling the opposite direction.

The operator of the motorcycle sustained fatal injuries during the crash. Officials have not yet released that person’s identity.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

Troopers say the incident remains under investigation.

Related: One killed in crash involving two motorcycles and pickup truck

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derek Helms
19-year-old charged with involuntary manslaughter after 18-year-old girl dies falling off golf cart
App State "Baby" statue
App State sculpture destroyed during celebration of football team win
York County OIS
Suspect shot, killed by York County deputy following stolen car chase
Two of the four people killed in a wrong-way crash on I-77 in Chester County, SC
“I’m broken hearted,”: Loved ones talk about the life of friends killed in I-77 crash in Chester County
Carnisha Kelley
Deputies: Woman arrested after allegedly hitting middle school students on Chester Co. school bus

Latest News

Family says James Freiburg was a husband, a father to two children, a realtor and a longtime...
‘Something that could have been prevented’: Wife of popular DJ pushing forward after arrest in his murder
Cheri Beasley and Ted Budd won their party nominations for U.S. Senate.
NC Senate hopefuls Budd, Beasley agree to debate next month
Right to read
CLT President's Cup