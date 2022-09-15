Nearly 30 rabbits already adopted as part of Operation Bunny Hop

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Just one day after 30 bunnies were brought in to CMPD’s Animal Care and Control shelter, 28 have already been given new homes.

The facility was already housing six rabbits, and did not have adequate space to take care of 36 bunnies for a long period of time, especially when considering the general overcrowding local animal shelters were already experiencing.

In the shelter’s update, it also said that all of the rabbits adopted will be spayed or neutered at Snip Well Spay Neuter & Wellness Clinic.

Bunny adopters will need to schedule appointments for their new pets, but the animal shelter will cover the costs of the surgery.

Anyone with questions regarding the rabbits can contact Melissa Knicely, CMPD’s Animal Care and Control Communications Manager.

