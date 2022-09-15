NC DHHS Flu
NC Senate hopefuls Budd, Beasley agree to debate next month

The campaigns of Democrat Cheri Beasley and Republican Ted Budd confirmed on Wednesday they would participate in an Oct. 7 debate.
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
(AP) - RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina’s two major-party U.S. Senate candidates have agreed to participate in a televised debate next month.

The campaigns of Democrat Cheri Beasley and Republican Ted Budd confirmed on Wednesday they would participate in an Oct. 7 debate that will be aired on Spectrum News 1. The cable channel also confirmed the debate.

This debate is Budd’s first participation after he declined to join his Republican competitors in four televised debates leading up to the May primary. There were no Senate Democratic primary debates on TV, as Beasley’s top rivals dropped out of the race months before the election.

Other candidates on the ballot for Senate being vacated by Republican Richard Burr are Libertarian Shannon Bray and Matthew Hoh of the Green Party.

