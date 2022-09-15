Missing 79-year-old woman from Chester County found ‘alive and responsive’
Judy Pate was found on Thursday afternoon off of Cemetery Road in the Fort Lawn area.
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
FORT LAWN, S.C. (WBTV) - A 79-year-old woman from Chester County has been found alive and safe, officials said on Thursday afternoon.
The Chester County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post around 2:15 p.m. that Judy Pate had been found ‘alive and responsive’ off of Cemetery Road in the Fort Lawn area.
Medical personnel responded to the scene once Pate was located.
She went missing from Helms-Gordon Residential Care on Tuesday.
Multiple agencies engaged in the search to find her, using search dogs, horses and drones in the process.
