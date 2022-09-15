Missing 79-year-old woman from Chester County found ‘alive and responsive’

FORT LAWN, S.C. (WBTV) - A 79-year-old woman from Chester County has been found alive and safe, officials said on Thursday afternoon.

The Chester County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post around 2:15 p.m. that Judy Pate had been found ‘alive and responsive’ off of Cemetery Road in the Fort Lawn area.

MISSING WOMAN FOUND: A Fort Lawn woman missing since Tuesday was found safe just now. Here is a video of the ambulance she was in. @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/T6oyL8jrDB — Morgan Newell WBTV (@MorganNewellTV) September 15, 2022

Medical personnel responded to the scene once Pate was located.

She went missing from Helms-Gordon Residential Care on Tuesday.

Multiple agencies engaged in the search to find her, using search dogs, horses and drones in the process.

