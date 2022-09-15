NC DHHS Flu
Meck County detention officer dies in off-duty motorcycle crash

Officer Brandon Thomas, 25, was involved in a single vehicle motorcycle crash at Mount Sinai Church in Shelby, N.C. around 2:39 p.m.
Officer Brandon Thomas
Officer Brandon Thomas(Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) announced that one of its detention officers died in a motorcycle crash while off duty on Thursday.

Officer Brandon Thomas, 25, was involved in a single vehicle motorcycle crash at Mount Sinai Church in Shelby, N.C. around 2:39 p.m. on Sept. 15. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“MCSO is deeply saddened by the loss of Officer Thomas; our hearts, prayers and condolences go out to his family. This came as quite a shock to our organization, and we are deeply saddened by the tragic and sudden death one of our own,” said Sheriff Garry L. McFadden.

Thomas had been employed by the MCSO since June 3, 2020 and had worked as a detention officer throughout his employment.

