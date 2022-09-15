Identity of motorcyclist killed in Lancaster S.C. released

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - The man struck and killed while on a motorcycle Wednesday has been identified.

Lancaster County Deputy Coroner Lynette Walker was called to the scene on Douglas Road in Lancaster, S.C., where a motorcyclist had been hit by a car.

The bike has been identified as 34-year-old Paul Culp of Lancaster, S.C. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

WBTV is working to confirm more information about what led up to the accident and whether any charges were filed.

