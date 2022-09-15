NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Identity of motorcyclist killed in Lancaster S.C. released

He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Motorcycle crash
Motorcycle crash(MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - The man struck and killed while on a motorcycle Wednesday has been identified.

Lancaster County Deputy Coroner Lynette Walker was called to the scene on Douglas Road in Lancaster, S.C., where a motorcyclist had been hit by a car.

The bike has been identified as 34-year-old Paul Culp of Lancaster, S.C. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

WBTV is working to confirm more information about what led up to the accident and whether any charges were filed.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

App State "Baby" statue
App State sculpture destroyed during celebration of football team win
Derek Helms
19-year-old charged with involuntary manslaughter after 18-year-old girl dies falling off golf cart
Panthers owner David Tepper sits with South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster the day the deal...
Bad Bonds: The failed Panthers-Rock Hill project had major questions from the start
York County OIS
Suspect shot, killed by York County deputy following stolen car chase
Concrete mixing truck failure
Firefighters remove concrete truck after it damaged Charlotte parking deck

Latest News

Jorod Young was sentenced to 87 months in prison.
Rowan County man gets more than 7 years in federal prison for fentanyl distribution
The Fort Lawn community continues to search for 79-year-old Judy Pate, who was last seen...
Search for missing 79-year-old Chester County woman enters third day
Retired Charlotte Fire Department captain Tripp Fincher is returning home after a hunting...
Retired Charlotte fire captain returning home after hunting accident in Kansas
Search for missing 79-year-old Chester County woman enters third day