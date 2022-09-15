NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

‘CoCoMelon Live!’ making a stop in Charlotte

We got to talk to director and choreographer Jaimie Selke and Ms. Appleberry about the show.
We got to talk to director and choreographer Jaimie Selke and Ms. Appleberry about the show.
By Brad Dickerson
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles; if you’ve got little ones running around, chances are you are very familiar with CoCoMelon.

It started as a Youtube show back in 2005 by a husband and wife and since then it has become very popular.

Well, get ready, because JJ and his friends are hitting the road!

CoCoMelon Live! JJ’s Journey” starts a national tour on Friday, including a stop in Charlotte on Sunday!

We got to talk to director and choreographer Jaimie Selke and Ms. Appleberry about the show.

You may also like: Muggsy Bogues Family Foundation preparing for Celebrity Golf Classic

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

App State "Baby" statue
App State sculpture destroyed during celebration of football team win
Derek Helms
19-year-old charged with involuntary manslaughter after 18-year-old girl dies falling off golf cart
Panthers owner David Tepper sits with South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster the day the deal...
Bad Bonds: The failed Panthers-Rock Hill project had major questions from the start
York County OIS
Suspect shot, killed by York County deputy following stolen car chase
Authorities in South Carolina say two women have been arrested after a man was stabbed and...
Warrants: 2 women arrested, charged in stabbing man accused of cheating