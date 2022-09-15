CMPD investigating officer-involved shooting in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) is investigating an officer-involved shooting in southwest Charlotte on Thursday evening.

Police said the incident happened in the 1300 block of Onyx Street, near LC Coleman Neighborhood Park.

No other information is immediately available.

This is a developing story.

Related: Suspect shot, killed by York County deputy following stolen car chase

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.