NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

CMPD investigating officer-involved shooting in northwest Charlotte

The incident happened in the 1300 block of Onyx Street.
Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in northwest Charlotte.
Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in northwest Charlotte.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) is investigating an officer-involved shooting in southwest Charlotte on Thursday evening.

Police said the incident happened in the 1300 block of Onyx Street, near LC Coleman Neighborhood Park.

No other information is immediately available.

This is a developing story.

Related: Suspect shot, killed by York County deputy following stolen car chase

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

App State "Baby" statue
App State sculpture destroyed during celebration of football team win
Derek Helms
19-year-old charged with involuntary manslaughter after 18-year-old girl dies falling off golf cart
Panthers owner David Tepper sits with South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster the day the deal...
Bad Bonds: The failed Panthers-Rock Hill project had major questions from the start
York County OIS
Suspect shot, killed by York County deputy following stolen car chase
Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are hoping to identify two people...
Crime Stoppers: Police looking to identify people involved in shooting near north Charlotte 7-Eleven

Latest News

Nick Carusillo died in September of 2017 after he was suddenly discharged from a dual diagnosis...
Family fights for change at mental health facilities following son’s death
Lincoln Co. Schools is partnering with Lincoln County Emergency Medical Services to help...
Lincoln Co. Schools, Emergency Medical Services offering EMT certification course to high school seniors
EMT program
Amtrak rail agreement reached