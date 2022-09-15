City of Concord, All Saints’ Episcopal Church giving away 200 free trees to homeowners

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Concord and the Creation Care team at All Saints’ Episcopal Church (ASEC), in partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation, are giving away 200 free trees to homeowners in Concord through the Energy-Saving Trees program. The City of Concord was the first municipality in North Carolina to join the program, and is now participating for the fourth year in a row. The program helps organizations distribute free trees while also equipping residents with the knowledge and tools needed to ensure the right trees are planted in the right place.

“We’re happy to once again join our community partners in offering homeowners this free opportunity to beautify their yards, help our environment, and save on their home energy costs,” said Mayor Bill Dusch. “As a proud Tree City USA member, we are committed to making smart investments that support our city’s tree canopy and encourage community involvement.”

City of Concord homeowners may reserve their trees online by visiting arborday.org/concord. Trees are available to reserve on a first come, first served basis. The types of trees offered include the following: American Sycamore, Autumn Brilliance Serviceberry, Baldcypress, Red Maple, Scarlet Oak, and Witch Hazel. Trees must be picked up on Saturday, October 29 at the All Saints’ Episcopal Church located at 525 Lake Concord Road NE. Trees will be available for pick up from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Planting a tree and caring for it is one of the most powerful things we can do as individuals to remove carbon from our atmosphere,” said Mark Robinson, MD, Creation Care team leader at All Saints’ Episcopal Church in Concord. “Trees and plants will improve the air by themselves if we let them, and this program is about planting the right tree in the right space for your yard.”

Homeowners can reserve one free tree to be planted in the most strategic area as identified by the online mapping tool. This tool is designed to take the guesswork out of where to plant the tree on a specific property to help maximize the tree’s air, water, energy, and carbon benefits. Carefully positioned trees can reduce a household’s energy consumption for heating and cooling by up to 25 percent. Computer models developed by the U.S. Department of Energy predict that proper placement of only three trees can save an average household between $100 and $250 in energy costs annually.

In 2021, the City of Concord and All Saints’ distributed 222 native trees to homeowners across the city. The projected 20-year beneficial outcomes for these 222 trees are: 430,476 kWh energy saved, 710,850 pounds of carbon sequestered, 1,360 pounds of air pollutants absorbed, and over 3 million gallons of stormwater runoff filtered. In total, over the last three years of the program, 779 free trees have been given out to homeowners in Concord. Assuming all 779 trees were planted and survived, the 20-year projected outcomes include over 1.5 million kWh energy saved, over 2.4 million pounds of carbon sequestered, more than 5,000 pounds of air pollutants absorbed, over 10.7 million gallons of stormwater runoff filtered, and nearly $280,000 in combined energy and community benefits.

About the All Saints’ Creation Care Team

Founded in 2019 at All Saints’ Episcopal Church in Concord, the Creation Care team has grown to nearly a dozen active members. In addition to Energy Saving Trees, the team also offers training on recycling, composting, and tips on caring for the earth. The work of the Creation Care team also includes caring for the Gardens of All Saints’, the All Saints’ Arboretum of Native Trees, a small tree nursery, and they recently started a new Native Plant Demonstration Garden in partnership with the Cabarrus Extension Master Gardeners.

About the Arbor Day Foundation

Founded in 1972, the Arbor Day Foundation has grown to become the largest nonprofit membership organization dedicated to planting trees, with more than one million members, supporters and valued partners. Since 1972, almost 500 million Arbor Day Foundation trees have been planted in neighborhoods, communities, cities and forests throughout the world. Our vision is to lead toward a world where trees are used to solve issues critical to survival.

As one of the world’s largest operating conservation foundations, the Arbor Day Foundation, through its members, partners and programs, educates and engages stakeholders and communities across the globe to involve themselves in its mission of planting, nurturing and celebrating trees. More information is available at arborday.org.

