Wonderful weather won’t last for long; warm-up next week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The comfortable and quiet weather is here to stay through the weekend with a warming trend ahead.

Cool mornings & warm afternoons

Through the Weekend: Seasonable temperatures, dry outlook

Temperatures back near 90 degrees by next week

Sunny and pleasant conditions will dominate the forecast today with high temperatures in the low 80s. Overnight lows will fall to the mid-50s in the Charlotte area and near 50 degrees for the mountains.

After a cool start Thursday, more sunshine and comfortable weather in the forecast with high temperatures in the low to mid-80s. Low temperatures will drop to the upper 50s. Friday will be an exact copy with high temperatures near 85 degrees.

Rain chances (First Alert Weather)

Temperatures will warm up slightly towards the weekend in the mid to upper 80s with continued sunshine and dry outlook. A fantastic weekend to be spent outdoors!

A big warm-up is in store for next week as a ridge of high pressure shifts to the east with high temperatures back near 90 degrees and little to no rain chances.

Checking on the Tropics: Tropical Depression Seven has formed in the south Atlantic Ocean east of the Leeward Islands and is headed westward. This system is forecasted to become Tropical Storm Fiona by the end of today or early tomorrow. This will likely bring heavy rain to the Leeward islands including the Virgin Islands over the weekend.

🌊 Tropical Depression Seven has formed per the latest NHC update...



Tropical storm strength could be reached as early as this evening as the system works towards the Leeward Islands. @WeatherBBird has the latest coming up on @WBTV_News at Noon! pic.twitter.com/AXK6ufX6AZ — Rachel Coulter WBTV (@Coulter_wx) September 14, 2022

Get outside!

- Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

