Wonderful weather won't last for long; warm-up next week

Temperatures will be back near the 90s by next week.
Sunny and pleasant conditions will dominate the forecast today with high temperatures in the low 80s.
By Bekah Birdsall
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The comfortable and quiet weather is here to stay through the weekend with a warming trend ahead.

  • Cool mornings & warm afternoons
  • Through the Weekend: Seasonable temperatures, dry outlook
  • Temperatures back near 90 degrees by next week

Sunny and pleasant conditions will dominate the forecast today with high temperatures in the low 80s. Overnight lows will fall to the mid-50s in the Charlotte area and near 50 degrees for the mountains.

After a cool start Thursday, more sunshine and comfortable weather in the forecast with high temperatures in the low to mid-80s. Low temperatures will drop to the upper 50s. Friday will be an exact copy with high temperatures near 85 degrees.

Rain chances
Rain chances(First Alert Weather)

Temperatures will warm up slightly towards the weekend in the mid to upper 80s with continued sunshine and dry outlook. A fantastic weekend to be spent outdoors!

A big warm-up is in store for next week as a ridge of high pressure shifts to the east with high temperatures back near 90 degrees and little to no rain chances.

Checking on the Tropics: Tropical Depression Seven has formed in the south Atlantic Ocean east of the Leeward Islands and is headed westward. This system is forecasted to become Tropical Storm Fiona by the end of today or early tomorrow. This will likely bring heavy rain to the Leeward islands including the Virgin Islands over the weekend.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Get outside!

- Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

7 day forecast
Today's high temperatures
