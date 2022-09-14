Vehicle fire ignites home in Hickory, officials say

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters responded to a home showing heavy smoke and fire on Wednesday morning, officials confirmed.

Officials said firefighters were dispatched around 9:27 a.m. to the area of 950 20th Street NW, just off of Clement Boulevard NW near Highway 321.

Once at the scene, firefighters searched the home to ensure that nobody was inside, and began working to extinguish the fire from the outside after the structure was deemed unstable.

Firefighters also saw two parked cars beside the house.

Three Hickory Fire Department engines responded to the scene, along with one ladder and one rescue truck. Two command units also were at the scene.

The Long View Fire Department as well as Catawba County EMS, Hickory Police and the Red Cross also responded.

Fire investigators determined that the fire began in one of the vehicles next to the house, and that it was accidental.

Related: Fire destroys decades-old furniture plant in Hickory

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.