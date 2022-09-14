NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Vehicle fire ignites home in Hickory, officials say

Investigators determined that the fire began in a vehicle before spreading to the home.
A house fire in Hickory began after a vehicle parked beside it caught on fire.
A house fire in Hickory began after a vehicle parked beside it caught on fire.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters responded to a home showing heavy smoke and fire on Wednesday morning, officials confirmed.

Officials said firefighters were dispatched around 9:27 a.m. to the area of 950 20th Street NW, just off of Clement Boulevard NW near Highway 321.

Once at the scene, firefighters searched the home to ensure that nobody was inside, and began working to extinguish the fire from the outside after the structure was deemed unstable.

Firefighters also saw two parked cars beside the house.

Three Hickory Fire Department engines responded to the scene, along with one ladder and one rescue truck. Two command units also were at the scene.

The Long View Fire Department as well as Catawba County EMS, Hickory Police and the Red Cross also responded.

Fire investigators determined that the fire began in one of the vehicles next to the house, and that it was accidental.

Related: Fire destroys decades-old furniture plant in Hickory

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derek Helms
19-year-old charged with involuntary manslaughter after 18-year-old girl dies falling off golf cart
York County OIS
Suspect shot, killed by York County deputy following stolen car chase
Two of the four people killed in a wrong-way crash on I-77 in Chester County, SC
“I’m broken hearted,”: Loved ones talk about the life of friends killed in I-77 crash in Chester County
Firefighters aid the crash involved a hit-and-run driver.
Crash closes busy Rowan Co. road
Carnisha Kelley
Deputies: Woman arrested after allegedly hitting middle school students on Chester Co. school bus

Latest News

CMPD Animal Care and Control has launched 'Operation Bunny Hop' to help 30 bunnies find new...
CMPD Animal Control announces ‘Operation Bunny Hop’ to help 30 rabbits find new homes
Concrete mixing truck failure
Firefighters remove concrete truck after it damaged Charlotte parking deck
Panthers owner David Tepper shows off the signed deal between his real estate company the state...
New Deal and No Deal in Panthers-Rock Hill Bankruptcy Case
Man shot by deputies in York Co. dies