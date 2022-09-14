NC DHHS Flu
Pleasant conditions continue through out the weekend

Another sunny day will allow temperatures to rebound back into the mid 70s for our mountain communities and the low-mid 80s for the rest of the region.
Our stretch of sunny and comfortable conditions continues.
By Rachel Coulter
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Pleasant conditions to last through the weekend, with warmer temperatures returning next week.

  • Cool starts and warm afternoons ahead
  • Gradual warming trend into next week
  • Watching the tropics

Our stretch of sunny and comfortable conditions continues! Temperatures will drop into the 50s again overnight, allowing for a cool start across the region Thursday morning. Another sunny day will allow temperatures to rebound back into the mid 70s for our mountain communities and the low-mid 80s for the rest of the region. Anticipate similar conditions to wrap up the work week.

Seven-day forecast
Seven-day forecast(WBTV First Alert Weather)

Weekend Forecast: We’ll wake up near 60-degrees both Saturday and Sunday morning and top out in the mid to upper 80s each afternoon. Plan on lots of sunshine and dry conditions across the area! If you’re headed to Boone for the App State game, temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s for a majority of the afternoon.

As a ridge of high pressure builds east next week, high temperatures will gradually climb back to the 90-degree mark as our 7-day forecast comes to a close. Fortunately, our lower humidity will continue.

Tropical Update: Tropical Depression Seven is forecast to become Tropical Storm Fiona over the next 12-24 hours as it heads to the west. The latest NHC forecast path has TD #7 moving westward towards the Dominican Republic this weekend before nudging northward into the start of next week. Plenty to watch in the coming days in regard to where the system goes from there and how strong it will be at that point... Stay tuned!

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great rest of your week!

- Meteorologist Rachel Coulter

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

