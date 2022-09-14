NC DHHS Flu
Michael Jordan grant offers finance education to highschoolers, including CMS

The Next Gen Personal Finance (NGPF) grant will help almost 500,000 students in 639 high schools.
By Cheri Pruitt
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools are one of several public schools that will receive access to a financial course from NBA legend Michael Jordan and the Jordan Brand. The Next Gen Personal Finance (NGPF) grant will help almost 500,000 students in 639 high schools.

The one-time grant is modeled after the NGPF’s Financial Equity and Empowerment (FEE) Grant program, which began in 2020 as part of the organization’s commitment to increase access to financial education within school districts serving majority Black and Hispanic students.

The FEE grant recipients supported by the 2022 Jordan grant are the Fund for Public Schools, which supports New York City Public Schools; Philadelphia Financial Scholars, which supports public high schools in Philadelphia; Fulton County Schools (Atlanta, Ga.); Guilford County Schools (Greensboro, N.C.); and Detroit Public Schools Community District.

“This grant has the opportunity to change the financial trajectory of historically excluded communities across the United States,” said Tori Mansfield, NGPF’s Senior Program Manager, who leads this grant initiative. “Students will graduate understanding how to maintain good credit, invest in the stock market, and prepare financially for life after high school.”

Through the FEE Grant program, NGPF partners with the largest U.S. public school systems who share a commitment to increasing the financial capability of their students. Funds help a dedicated personal finance specialist, who will work locally to provide curriculum supper and professional assistance to teachers in their district.

The grant also offers an expansion of NGPF’s online curriculums and creates student investment clubs coordinated by personal finance specialists and teachers.

Learn more about the grant and programs at www.ngpf.org.

Also: Personal finance course to be required in the future for SC students to graduate high school

