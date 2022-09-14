NC DHHS Flu
Man shot and killed in Gastonia, police have person of interest in custody

On Sept. 5 around 6:21 p.m., officers responded to a shooting on Twisted Oak Lane in Gastonia.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 11:33 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - The Gaston County Police have detained a person of interest in connection to a homicide that occurred last week.

On Sept. 5 around 6:21 p.m., officers responded to a shooting on Twisted Oak Lane in Gastonia.

When they arrived, 64-year-old Timothy Davis was found unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

The police have detained a person of interest and there is currently no danger to the public.

Anyone with information pertinent to the investigation is encouraged to call Detective J. K. Shaw at the Gaston County Police at 704-866-3320.

